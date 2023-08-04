Former Pemberton Mayor gets jail time for sexually assaulting child

The former mayor of Pemberton has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a child

Perry Mortensen, 63, was convicted of one count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13. A second charge of the same was dropped as part of an Alford plea, which means Mortensen does not admit guilt, but recognized the state had sufficient evidence to convict him.

Mortensen was sentenced on July 31 to 90 days in jail by Blue Earth County District Court Judge Andrea Lieser. Mortensen may serve his time on work release if eligible, according to sentencing documents.

He will also serve five years of supervised probation with the county.

In July 2021, a girl under the age of 13 reported that Mortensen, who was like a grandfather to her, had inappropriately touched her on two occasions.