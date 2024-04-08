Former President Trump Declines To Endorse A National Abortion Ban And Says It Should Be Left To The States

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has declined to endorse a national abortion ban and says he believes abortion should be left to the states.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee released a video outlining his position Monday.

Trump says whatever the states decide “must be the law of the land — in this case, the law of the state.”

Trump declines to lay out a timeline for when he believes abortion should be banned.

President Joe Biden’s Democratic campaign says Trump is “endorsing every single abortion ban in the states, including abortion bans with no exceptions.”

One of the country’s most prominent groups opposed to abortion rights says it’s “deeply disappointed” in Trump’s position.