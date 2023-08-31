Former President Trump Pleads Not Guilty In Georgia Election Subversion Case

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty and says he’ll skip a hearing next week in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump’s decision Thursday to waive arraignment means he won’t have to show up for the hearing a Fulton County Superior Court judge set for Sept. 6, averting the dramatic arraignments that accompanied Trump’s other criminal cases.

Trump and 18 others were charged earlier this month in a 41-count indictment outlining an alleged scheme to subvert the will of Georgia voters who had chosen Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican incumbent in the presidential election.