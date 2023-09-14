Former President Trump Won’t Be Tried With Powell And Chesebro Next Month In Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump won’t face trial next month in Georgia after a judge ruled Thursday that the former president and 16 others accused of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election will be tried separately from two lawyers in the case.

Lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro had filed demands for a speedy trial, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set their trial to begin Oct. 23.

Trump and other defendants had asked to be tried separately, with some saying they couldn’t be ready by the late October trial date.

The judge is citing the tight timetable, among other issues, as a factor in his decision Thursday.