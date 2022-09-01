Former Seahawk Superstar Russell Wilson Signs Massive Extension With Denver
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – A person with knowledge of the deal confirms to The Associated Press that Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have agreed to a five-year extension worth $245 million.
The new deal kicks in after the 2024 season and keeps Wilson in Denver for the next seven years.
The new contract includes $165 million in guarantees and pays Wilson an average of $49 million a season.
The Broncos acquired Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in March in exchange for three players and five draft picks, including first- and second-round selections this year and next.