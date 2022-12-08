Former Sleepy Eye pastor accused of sexually assaulting minor

A former Sleepy Eye pastor is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile girl who was a member of his church.

Pastor Nathan Vam Alfred Luong, 36, formerly of Trinity Lutheran Church, is currently in custody in the Brown County Jail.

His arrest follows a seven-month investigation by the Sleepy Eye Police Department, which was notified of the situation by Olmsted County Human Services. A mandated reporter had provided the county with information that Luong was having “an inappropriate sexual relationship with a juvenile female” member of his congregation.

Sleepy Eye police submitted DNA evidence to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing. Based on that evidence and interviews conducted by SEPD, Luong was charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Police believe that the juvenile girl was Luong’s only victim, but investigators encourage any other potential victims of Luong to contact Sleepy Eye Police Detective Shawn Bohnen at (507) 794-3711.