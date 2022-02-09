Former St. Peter Police Chief Matt Peters dies

Former St. Peter police chief Matt Peters has died.

Peters, who was born in Waseca, passed away suddenly on Sunday at Abbott Northwestern hospital at the age of 63. He retired in May 2021 after 22 years as the St. Peter’s Police Department’s chief. Prior to his long run in St. Peter, he served as the chief of police in Janesville for eleven years.

Peters’ obituary describes him as someone who cherished his grandchildren, and loved to read, hunt, and shoot. He was a “leader and mentor,” to many in law enforcement over the years, according to the obit.

Peters’ funeral is set for Saturday with visitation on Friday.