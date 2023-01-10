Former Trump Organization Executive Allen Weisselberg Sentenced To 5 Months In Jail

NEW YORK (AP) – Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in jail for dodging taxes.

A judge imposed the punishment Tuesday at a court hearing in New York City.

The longtime executive for Donald Trump’s family company has also paid $2 million in taxes, penalties and interest.

Weisselberg was promised that sentence in August when he agreed to plead guilty to 15 tax crimes.

He later testified against the company where he’s worked since the mid-1980s.

The Trump Organization was convicted last month of helping executives including Weisselberg dodge taxes.