Former Viking Chad Greenway’s ‘Gray Duck’ Vodka Available Now In Stores

Kids play “Duck, Duck, Goose” everywhere in the country but Minnesota, and after playing linebacker with Vikings for 11 years, South Dakota native Chad Greenway understands Minnesota’s obsession with “Duck, Duck, Gray Duck.”

In honor of that, Greenway is releasing Gray Duck Vodka and it’s now available at all Twin Cities Total Wine & More stores. Greenway will be pouring samples of his vodka from 1-3 p.m. today (Friday) at the Minnetonka Total Wine & More location.

“When you want to have a good time, get the duck out,” Greenway says in a video promoting the product.

Gray Duck Vodka is 100 percent locally sourced and is made with corn from Minnesota. It’s 40 percent alcohol/volume, 80 proof, organic and gluten free. The inside of the bottle has a map of the United States with Minnesota highlighted in purple.

We’re not sure what the price of a bottle is, but some people on Reddit are saying it’s about $24 after tax.

