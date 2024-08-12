Former YouTube CEO And Google Exec Susan Wojcicki Dies At 56

FILE - YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speaks during a conversation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on May 24, 2022. Wojcicki has died, according to her husband, Dennis Troper in a statement posted on social media late Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

(Associated Press) – Susan Wojcicki, the former YouTube chief executive officer and longtime Google executive, has died.

Her husband, Dennis Troper, said in a statement posted on social media late Friday that Wojcicki, who was 56, has died after suffering with non small cell lung cancer for the past two years.

No other details of her death were provided.

Wojcicki stepped down as YouTube’s CEO in 2023 after spending nine years running the video-sharing service that reshaped entertainment, culture and politics.

She also played a key role in Google’s creation and rented her garage in Menlo Park, California, to the company’s co-founders.