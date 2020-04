Foster mother charged in death of young boy in Clay County

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO-AM) — A foster mother is charged in Minnesota with killing a young boy in her care.

Thirty-five-year-old Kellie Jo Anderson is facing a charge of second -degree murder. The Barnesville woman was arrested in Fargo, North Dakota last week for felony neglect. That charge was amended Monday in Clay County. Authorities have not released the child’s age or identity.

KFGO reports court documents say the boy was “blue and lifeless” and had multiple bruises on his face, head and body when Anderson brought him to the Fargo Sanford emergency room last Thursday. Court records do not list an attorney for Anderson.