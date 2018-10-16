Fountain Man Accused Of Raping Woman At Mankato Apartment Complex

A Fountain man is accused of raping a woman he met at a Mankato apartment complex pool.

Twenty-two-year-old Carter Gene Rindels is facing two counts of felony criminal sex conduct.

According to the complaint, a woman and her friend were at the apartment complex pool on July 7 when she met Rindels. The woman said she and a friend went to Rindels’ apartment for alcohol and had several shots.

According to the woman, she Rindels approached her and began kissing her as she exited the bathroom. She told police she was “okay with this behavior,” but then Rindels pushed her down on the bed and forced her to have sex.

The victim called for help, but no one heard her, according to court documents. Witnesses later told police the victim was crying when she came from Rindels’ apartment.

Rindels admitted to police that he and woman had sex, but said it was consensual, according to the complaint.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

