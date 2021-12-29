Four area counties report COVID deaths

Four area counties reported COVID-19 deaths Wednesday as the Minnesota Department of Health rolled out its latest daily update.

MDH logged a total of 69 deaths, bringing Minnesota’s death toll to 10,468. Among those deaths was a person in their early 40’s in Blue Earth County. It was one of two deaths reported in the county Wednesday. The other involved a resident in their early 80’s. In Nicollet County, a person in their late 70’s died of COVID-19, according to the daily update. MDH says a Waseca County resident in their 90’s also died.

There were another 5,215 new infections reported by state health officials Wednesday. New cases in southern Minnesota include:

Blue Earth County – 48

Le Sueur County – 16

Nicollet County – 21

Waseca County – 12

A capacity report shows 1,348 COVID patients are hospitalized around the state. According to the report, 95% of the state’s adult non-ICU beds are in use, while intensive care units are about 96% full. Locally, Minnesota’s south-central region has about 21% of its non-ICU beds available, and 13% of its ICU beds open.