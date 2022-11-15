Four injured in collision at Kandiyohi County intersection Sunday evening
November 14, 2022 6:32PM CST
Four people were injured in a crash in Kandiyohi County Sunday evening.
According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:16 p.m. on Nov. 13, a Dodge Ram being driven by Scott Rosendahl of Spicer colllided with a Pontiac G6 driven by Marcos Cruz-Jimenez of Litchfield. The collision happened at the intersection of County Roads 8 and 23. Four occupants of Cruz-Jimenez’s vehicle were transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were Kandiyohi Fire Department, Kandiyohi First Responders, Atwater Ambulance, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Centra-Care EMS, Life Link III Air Ambulance and the Minnesota State Patrol.