Four injured in collision at Kandiyohi County intersection Sunday evening

Four people were injured in a crash in Kandiyohi County Sunday evening.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:16 p.m. on Nov. 13, a Dodge Ram being driven by Scott Rosendahl of Spicer colllided with a Pontiac G6 driven by Marcos Cruz-Jimenez of Litchfield. The collision happened at the intersection of County Roads 8 and 23. Four occupants of Cruz-Jimenez’s vehicle were transported with non-life threatening injuries.