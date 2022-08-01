Four injured in Highway 60 crash

Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 60 west of Butterfield Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge pickup was eastbound on Highway 60 when it went off the roadway and rolled onto its side.

The driver of the pickup, 17-year-old Tokala Timothy Decory, of Mounds View, wasn’t injured.

Four passengers in the vehicle, all from St. Paul, were transported to Mayo Clinic St. James with non-life threatening injuries. The passengers were ages 12,13,15 and 41. The 41-year-old man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which happened shortly before 7 a.m.