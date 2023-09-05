Four injured in Kandiyohi County rollover Monday evening

Four people suffered minor injuries when a vehicle overturned in Kandiyohi County Monday evening.

On Sept. 4, at about 6:57 p.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover with possible injuries at the intersection of 190th St. NE and 195th Ave. NE.

Emergency responders learned a 2006 Ford Focus driven by an unidentified 16 year old female from Paynesville was westbound when the driver attempted to turn north, entered the northwest ditch, and rolled the vehicle. The passengers included Dominic Bentler, age 20, and two juveniles aged 16 and 17, all of Roscoe.

All parties were transported by CentraCare Ambulance with minor injuries, and had been wearing seatbelts. The crash is under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting on the scene were the Paynesville Fire Department and Police Department.