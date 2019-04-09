Four injured in Sunday afternoon St. Peter crash

(Mankato, MN) – Four people were injured in a crash Sunday on Highway 169 in St. Peter.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Nissan Sentra that was northbound on Highway 169 attempted to turn westbound towards Broadway Avenue in front of a Chevy Equinox and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Nissan was 19-year-old Keely Anne Schwager of Mankato. Schwager and her passenger, Maverick Cole Jaycox, 24, of St. Peter, both suffered non-life threatening injuries but didn’t seek medical treatment.

Darlene Ann Smith-Lehrman, 70, of Hamburg was the driver of the Equinox. She was also injured but was not transported for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Richard Bruce Lehrman, 71, of Hamburg, was a passenger in the Equinox. He received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to River’s Edge Hospital.

The state patrol crash report puts the crash time at 1:22 p.m.

