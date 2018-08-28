Four Lanes To Re-Open From St. Peter To Le Sueur On Highway 169

Highway 169 will re-open to four lanes after Labor Day and as early as Tuesday, September 4, weather permitting.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the stretch of highway between St. Peter and Le Sueur will revert to four lanes with intermittent single lane closures in both directions during the remaining work.

The project is expected to be completed by late September.

Crews will still be removing crossovers, building median crossings for driveway accesses, completing sediment traps, and working on a culvert just north of St. Peter.

The 10-mile section has been under construction since April 30.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

