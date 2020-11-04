Four new Mankato School Board members elected
Four spots were up for election on the Mankato School Board, and four new members will fill those seats.
Abdi Sabrie was the only incumbent board member seeking re-election, but it appears he did not get the votes to win back his seat.
In a field of 18 candidates, here are the four with the top votes:
Christopher G. Kind – 9,654 (10%)
Erin Roberts – 8,268 (9%)
Elizabeth Ratcliff – 6,844 (7%)
Kenneth Reid – 6,374 (7%)
To learn more about the new board members, click here. School board members serve four-year terms, set to begin on Jan 4, 2021.
