Four students hospitalized after suspected drug overdose at Redwood Falls school

Four students were hospitalized after a suspected drug overdose Monday at a school in Redwood Falls.

Police say a school resource officer at Redwood Valley Middle and High School became aware of a medical incident involving the students at about 11:15 a.m.

The students “displayed symptoms of suspected drug exposure,” according to police, and an ambulance was called. All four students were transported to Carris Health-Redwood for treatment.

Police aren’t certain at this point what substance the students took, but investigators determined the use was voluntary and there’s no threat to others in the building.

The condition of the hospitalized students is unknown at this time, but rumors that one of the students has died are incorrect, according to police.