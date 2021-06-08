Fourth man sentenced for burning Minneapolis police station

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced the last of four men who pleaded guilty to burning a Minneapolis police station last summer.

U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz sentenced 27-year-old Bryce Michael Williams to two years and five months in prison and ordered him to help pay $12 million in restitution for the damage.

Williams was in a crowd of more than 1,000 people who gathered outside the station during a May 28, 2020 protest over the death of George Floyd. Williams entered the station and lit a Molotov cocktail, which another man used to light a fire.

Schiltz has sentenced the other three men to prison terms ranging from three years to four years.