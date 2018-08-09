FOX 9 Meteorologist Steve Frazier Dies After Cancer Battle

FOX 9 meteorologist Steve Frazier has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The news was shared by his FOX 9 colleagues, among them chief meteorologist Ian Leonard, who wrote: “Steve was a wonderful, kind, warm-hearted man who was a friend to everyone. We will all miss him deeply…god bless you Steve.”

In a post on its website, FOX 9 described him as “one-of-a-kind.”

“Never a negative word passed by his lips – a true beacon of positivity,” it wrote. “He was a magnet for making new friends and delighted in his old friends.”

It continues to say that he had recently told many of his friends that he was “at peace.”

Frazier stayed close with his colleagues in the Twin Cities media community, who have been paying tribute to him on Wednesday.

One of his most famous moments was this from March 2015, when he went live on air with the hanger still in his jacket.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook