Franklin home damaged by fire

A home in Franklin was damaged by fire over the weekend.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a garage fire at 225 3rd Ave W on Saturday at 4:41 p.m. The home is owned by Wesley Lund, 41, of Franklin.

Firefighters arrived at the home to find an attached garage fully engulfed in flames and the house partially engulfed.

No one was injured, but the fire severely damaged the garage. The house sustained fire and smoke damage.

The state fire marshal and the Renville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.