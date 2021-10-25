Franklin man critically injured in ATV rollover

A Franklin man was critically injured Saturday evening when his ATV rolled over in rural Morgan.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says Mathew Olson, age 26, of Franklin, was severely injured in the crash.

A news release says Olson was eastbound on Co Rd 2 at about 5:48 p.m. when he lost control of the Polaris ATV while making an eastbound turn onto 260th St.

Olson was airlifted to Robbinsdale hospital with life-threatening injuries. Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Morgan Ambulance & Morgan Fire Department assisted at the scene.

