Franklin man withdraws plea, faces trial on manslaughter charge

(Olivia, MN) 0 A Franklin man has withdrawn his plea of guilty to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide, and will stand trial next month in Renville County District Court.

Russell Doucette, 39, is accused of running over and killing Randy Oletzke in August 20147 at the farm site the two shared, and not reporting it until the next evening. He was charged with manslaughter and two counts of criminal vehicular homicide. In August he pleaded guilty to one of the criminal vehicular homicide charges and the other two charges were dismissed.

However, when he was sentenced Sept. 17, Doucette learned he would likely be facing prison time and withdrew his plea. He is now scheduled to stand trial on all three of the original charges November 19th, with a pre-trial hearing Nov. 12.

Source: KLGR

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)