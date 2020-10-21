Franklin Rogers to be renamed ISG Field

(Mankato, MN) – It’s the end of an era for the beloved Franklin Rogers park, affectionally called “the Frank” by faithful fans.

The park isn’t going anywhere, but the Franklin Rogers name will be a thing of the past.

Chad Surprenant, President of Diamond Dreams, the LLC that owns the MoonDoogs, announced the park’s renaming Tuesday. Surprenant is also a Strategy Officer and Board Chair of ISG, a design and engineering firm that was founded in Mankato in 1973.

Originally named Key City Park, the name of the field was changed in 1977 to Franklin Rogers Park. Its namesake was a sports editor and Vice President of the Mankato Free Press from 1929 to 1966.

In 2020, ISG Field will undergo more improvements in preparation for the 2021 Northwoods League All-Star Game.