Frederick, Ackland win Minnesota House seats

Democrat Luke Frederick will replace the retiring Jack Considine (19B) in the Minnesota state House, while Republican Susan Ackland narrowly defeated incumbent Jeff Brand (19A).

In District 19A, Ackland edged Brand out by just 115 votes. Brand is a freshman representative who was elected in 2018 after former Rep Clark Johnson retired from office.

In District 19B, Frederick won 60 percent of the vote, while his opponent Jeremy Loger (R) took home 40 percent.

In other local races, Reps Jeremy Munson (23B), Paul Torkelson (16B), and John Petersburg (24A) were also comfortably re-elected in their districts. Republican Brian Pfarr also defeated his Democratic challenger to replace the retiring Representative Bob Vogel (R) in District 20A.