Frederick secures DFL endorsement for 19B race

(Mankato, MN) – Luke Frederick has secured the DFL nomination for Minnesota House District 19B, his campaign announced Thursday.

The Mankato man hopes to replace the retiring Jack Considine, who has held the seat since 2015.

Frederick works at the Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter. He graduated from Minnesota State University Mankato in 2009. He’s served with the AmeriCorps, Civil Air patrol, Boy Scouts, and union activism, according to his release. He currently lives in Mankato with his wife and two daughters.