Free admission into Minnesota State Parks this Saturday

Admission into all 75 Minnesota State Parks will be free this Saturday.

The Free Park Day is one of four days this year that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will waive entrance fees to the state parks and recreation areas. The waiver does not cover activities like camping, rentals, or tours.

The DNR says the goal of Free Park Day is to get all Minnesotans outdoors.

Sakatah Lake State Park in Waterville is one of several parks that will offer a Free Park Day challenge, which includes the chance to win individual park prizes.