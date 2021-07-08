Free admission will be offered at 2021 Watonwan County Fair

The Watonwan County Fair is going to be a free-for-all in 2021.

Free admission for all, that is. WCF announced the change for 2021 on social media Thursday. “This year we are offering something new,” a Facebook post says. “Thanks to Pioneer Bank, the admission to the Watonwan County Fair is FREE for 2021!”

The fair post clarifies that events inside the gates, such as carnival rides and games, as well as grandstand events, will still have a cost attached.

The Watonwan County Fair is scheduled for July 15 to July 18.