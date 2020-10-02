Free COVID-19 testing event in Fairmont next week

(Minneapolis, MN) – Residents in Martin County and the surrounding areas will be able to get a free COVID-19 test next week.

The Minnesota Department of Health is partnering with local public health officials to offer free, no-barrier testing in several communities across the state, including in Fairmont.

The Fairmont testing event will be held Tuesday, October 6, Wednesday, October 7, and Thursday, October 8 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Fairmont Armory (700 N Fairlakes Ave).

Health officials are using testing data to identify communities that are experiencing workplace clusters, are close to bordering states, or haven’t yet had larger-scale testing offered. A press release from MDH says this strategy will help increase the geographic balance of testing across Minnesota, and respond where the health risk is greatest.

Testing will be done with a nasal swab.

Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to do so, even if they don’t have symptoms of COVID-19. Insurance and identification are not necessary.

MDH recommends registering for a time slot to avoid long lines.

REGISTER HERE