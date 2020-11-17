Free COVID-19 testing event in St. Peter today

Free COVID-19 testing will be available in St. Peter today for anyone wanting to get tested.

The free testing event is offered by the Minnesota Department of Health and Nicollet County Public Health, and will be held at the St. Peter Community Center on Tuesday, Nov 17 from Noon to 6 p.m.

Testing data has shown that St. Peter and the surrounding communities are a COVID-19 hotspot, with numbers trending upward.

Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to do so at Tuesday’s event, even if they are asymptomatic. Insurance and identification are not required.

Health officials recommend registering prior to arrival to avoid long wait times.

Anyone needing transportation should can call Dial-a-Ride at (888) 880-4969 for a free ride.