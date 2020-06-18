Free COVID-19 testing in Austin this weekend

(St. Paul, MN) – An increase in COVID-19 cases in Mower County has prompted state health officials to offer free testing this weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Health is partnering with county officials to offer community testing in Austin. The testing is free and available to anyone who wants to be tested – even people without symptoms, according to an MDH press release.

Testing will be done at the Mower County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to come, even if they don’t have symptoms of COVID-19,” said the release. “Those who are undocumented or don’t have insurance can still get tested.”

MDH says residents in neighboring counties are eligible to be tested, but those who live further away should visit their local clinic.