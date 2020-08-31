Free COVID-19 Testing In Mankato This Week

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered in Mankato this week as cases in region trend upward.

Testing will be on Wednesday, September 2, and Thursday, September 3 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Myers Field House at 190 Stadium Rd.

The Minnesota Department of Health says Mankato and the surrounding communities are a COVID hotspot, and the numbers are trending upward. That data, combined with students returning to campus makes testing especially important, says MDH.

Following testing next week, MDH will work with local officials, county public health, and school districts to analyze the results and determine the next steps and mitigation strategies, according to a press release.

MDH recommends all people with symptoms and contacts of confirmed cases be tested. Insurance or identification isn’t required, but people are encouraged to pre-register for a time slot. Parking will be free in Lot 7 on the university campus.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com