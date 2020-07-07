Free COVID-19 testing in St. James Wednesday

(St. James, MN) – Free COVID-19 testing will be offered Wednesday in St. James.

The city is partnering with Watonwan County and the Minnesota Department of Health to offer the testing to anyone with or without symptoms. Insurance isn’t required.

Testing will be done from Noon – 7 p.m. at the St. James Middle/Senior High School. Health officials strongly recommend registering in advance for an appointment. Those unable to sign up online can call 855-612-0677.

Testing will be administered by professional medical staff, and results will be provided as soon as possible. Those with positive results are notified by phone, while those with negative results are notified by email or text.