Free COVID-19 testing in Waseca County this week

(St. Paul, MN) – Free COVID-19 testing will be available in Waseca this week as a virus outbreak at the state corrections facility drives up county case totals.

The testing will take place on Wednesday, September 23, and Thursday, September 24 from Noon to 6 p.m. at the Waseca County Fairgrounds, 4-H Building #6.

Anyone is welcome to be tested, including people who don’t display symptoms of COVID-19, or anyone who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Testing is free, and insurance and identification are not required. Walk-ins are welcome, but MDH strongly recommends registering online prior to arriving.

On Sunday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 98 new confirmed positive cases of the virus in Waseca County. Local public health officials said a backlog in reporting of the corrections cases resulted in the high number, but are expected to be reported more regularly in the future.