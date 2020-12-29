Free COVID testing in Lafayette

Free COVID-19 testing will be available in Lafayette next week.

Nicollet County Health and Human Services and the Minnesota Department of Health will offer the free testing Friday, January 8 at the Nicollet County Garage (across from the Lafayette Community Center) from noon to 6 p.m.

Testing will be free and available to anyone who wants to be tested, even if they don’t have symptoms of COVID-19.

“The goal of this testing event is to offer free COVID-19 saliva testing following the holidays, which may have included traveling and visiting family for some households,” says a release from Nicollet County,

Tests will be self-administered with the collection process monitored by Nicollet County Health and Human Services.

Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If someone is uninsured and their health insurance doesn’t cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the balance.