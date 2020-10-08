Free Dental Care For Kids At MSU Next Week

Minnesota State University’s dental hygiene program will provide no-cost services to children next week.

Dental appointments for free services will be available to Mankato-area children ages 18 or younger on Thursday, Oct 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Friday, Oct 16 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Patients can make appointments for cleanings, x-rays, exams, sealants, and fluoride. Anyone 18 and under should be accompanied by an adult.

Exams will be held in the public dental clinic in the Clinical Sciences Building, Room 128.

Appointments are required. To schedule, call (507) 389-2147.

