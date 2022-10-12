Free dental care for kids at MSU on Oct 20

Children can get free dental services during a single-day clinic at Minnesota State University Mankato.

The clinic will be offered to children 18 years of age and younger on Thursday, Oct 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public

Appointments are available for cleanings, x-rays, exams, sealants, and fluoride. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Exams will be held in the Clinical Sciences Building, Room 128 (150 South Road) on the MSU campus.

Appointments are required. Call (507) 389-2147 to schedule.