Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Dental Hygiene Program is offering a free dental care clinic for kids.

The clinic is Thursday, October 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling (507) 389-1313.

Services include cleanings, X-rays, exams, sealants, and fluoride. Patients should be 18 and under and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Exams will be conducted at the public dental clinic in the Clinical Sciences Building on the MSU campus.