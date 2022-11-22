Free entrance into all Minnesota State Parks on Friday

Admission into all 75 Minnesota State Parks will be free on Black Friday

The Free Park Day on November 24 is one of four days throughout the year that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources waives entrance fees to the state parks and recreation areas. The waiver does not cover activities like camping, rentals, or tours.

“Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are open year-round and provide places of peace and beauty to recharge during the hustle and bustle of the busy holiday season,” DNR Parks and Trails Division Director Ann Pierce said. “It’s a fantastic time to get out into nature with friends and family following Thanksgiving celebrations.”

The DNR says the goal of Free Park Day is to get all Minnesotans outdoors.