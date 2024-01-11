Free entrance to Minnesota State Parks on January 15

Entrance to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas will be free on Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will waive the vehicle permit fees on January 15, the first of four free days in 2024.

The “Free Park Day” will give Minnesotans the opportunity to experience the parks and recreation areas at different times of the year.

“Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are open 365 days per year but some visitors only visit in summer,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. “We hope having a free day in each season will encourage people to get out and visit a park at a time of year they might not normally visit.”

The DNR recommends visitors wear clothing appropriate for the weather and bring water and snacks. Visitors are also advised to check for updates in the visitor alter sections of the individual park web pages.

The remaining free park days are: