FREE entrance to Minnesota State Parks Sept 9

Visitors can enjoy Minnesota’s state parks for free on Saturday, Sept 9.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 parks for “Free Park Day.”

Sept 9 is one of four free day days offered throughout the year by the DNR.

“September is such a great time to be outdoors as we look forward to the changing seasons,” said Ann Pierce, director of the Minnesota DNR Parks and Trails Division.

Local parks include Minneopa State Park, just minutes from Mankato. Also, Flandrau State Park in New Ulm and Lake Sakatah State Park in Waterville.