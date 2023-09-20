Free grant funding workshop in Waldorf

The City of Waldorf is hosting a grant-writing and funding workshop on Monday.

The workshop will highlight federal, state, and local grants available and how to find them and write a grant proposal, according to a press release from the Region 9 Development Commission.

Organizers say the free event will be a great opportunity for businesses, cities, school districts, and community organizations without a grant writer to learn more about funding that could create or expand their business.

Space is limited and registration is required by Friday. The event is from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. at the Waldorf Community Center.

