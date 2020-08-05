Free lunches available through MVAC’s Summer Outreach Program

(Mankato, MN) – Minnesota Valley Action Council is offering children a free meal through their Summer Outreach Progam.

Lunches from Mankato schools are being offered for youth 18 years-of-age and younger at no cost. The program began on Monday, August 3 and runs through September 4.

Locations and times:

10:50 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. – Intersection of lime Valley Lane and Lime Valley Main

11:20 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. – Tourtellotte Park Parking Lot

11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. – Bethel Baptist Church (1250 Monks Ave)

12:20 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. – Outside of Riverbend Mobile Park Entrance