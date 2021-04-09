Freeborn County COVID death reported

A person in their early 90’s in Freeborn County was one of ten COVID-19 deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday.

The death was the 29th in Freeborn County since the start of the pandemic. Other counties reporting deaths include Anoka, St. Louis, Pennington, Morrison, Goodhue, Hennepin, and Mahnomen, where a person in their 30’s died.

MDH says six of Friday’s deaths involved long-term care residents, while the remaining four deaths were private residents. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 6,932.

Hospitalizations rose again Friday, with 595 COVID patients, including 134 in intensive care, according to MDH’s daily update. That’s up from the 562 hospitalizations reported Thursday.

New infections continue an upward trend, with MDH reporting another 2,659 confirmed virus cases. That includes 16 new cases in each Blue Earth and Brown counties, 22 in Freeborn County, 21 in Nicollet County, and ten in Sibley County.