Freeborn County Fair cancelled for 2020

(Albert Lea, MN) – One of southern Minnesota’s favorite summer attractions won’t happen in 2020.

The Freeborn County Fair announced it would be postponed until 2021.

“With social distancing requirements and the restrictions on mass gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Freeborn County Commissioners have suspended all activities at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds until further notice,” said a social media post from fair organizers.

The fair board called the decision “difficult,” but said health, safety, and financial stability must be the top focus. “This decision was made in the best interest of all involved,” said the post.

Fair organizers said they are already in the process of attempting to re-book the 2020 entertainers for the 2021 fair.

Refunds for reserved ticket-holders will be processed within the next two weeks, with no action required.

Questions can be directed via email at freeborncountyfair@gmail.com