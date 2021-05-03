Freeborn County Fair cancelled for 2nd year in a row

Governor Tim Walz says the Minnesota State Fair could be a close-to-normal event this year, but in Greater Minnesota, the Freeborn County Fair has announced they’ll cancel the annual festivities for the second year in a row.

Organizers say there’s no guarantee when coronavirus restrictions will be lifted, and the large expense for fair entertainment, when there has been no income for the last year, could put the fair in jeopardy for years to come.

There hasn’t been an event at the fairgrounds in Albert Lea since May 2020.

“This is a very difficult decision that the board and I had to make, not taking it lightly,” said Manager Mike Woitas. “We understand that people want to get out and enjoy the fair, but planning a successful fair at this time, when there isn’t a guarantee the restrictions will be lifted, would jeopardize the fair for years to come.”

The board is working with 4-H for livestock and non-livestock shows.