Freeborn County Fair reverses course, announces fair is on for 2021

The Freeborn County Fair has reversed course on its decision to cancel the annual fair in 2021.

After Governor Tim Walz reduced several COVID-19 restrictions, county staff began conversations with the fair board, and the 2021 Freeborn County Fair will proceed without limitations.

The fair dates have been set for August 3 to August 8.

The fair had been cancelled last month, as COVID-19 restrictions in place at that time would have limited the number of attendees during events. Board officials had determined it was best to avoid the large expense of entertainment, as there was no guarantee as to when COVID-19 restrictions would have been lifted.