A person in their early eighties in Freeborn County died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Friday.

The death was one of 21 in the state, and the 30th death in Freeborn County. Twelve of Friday’s deaths involved private residents, while nine came from long-term care. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 7,354.

State health officials also reported 690 new infections and 396 hospitalizations.